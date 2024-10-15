Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Urges Int'l Action After Landmine Explosion In Gazakh
10/15/2024
Akbar Novruz
The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has raised concerns over a recent
landmine explosion in Gushchu Ayrim village, located in the Gazakh
district, Azernews reports.
In a statement addressed to the international community, the
Ombudsman highlighted the tragic incident that occurred on October
14, where a civilian was injured after stepping on an
anti-personnel mine.
“Since the Second Garabagh War, over 380 individuals have fallen
victim to landmines, and this tragic statistic continues to grow,”
the statement read.
The Ombudsman criticized Armenia for not providing accurate maps
of minefields in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, stating that
this failure endangers lives, delays the safe return of internally
displaced persons (IDPs), and hampers reconstruction efforts.
“The explosion of these mines also leads to environmental
damage, including water and air pollution, soil degradation, and an
overall ecological crisis,” the statement continued.
The Ombudsman called on the international community to apply
serious pressure on Armenia to release precise minefield maps and
to take firm action against Armenia's ongoing military and
environmental crimes, humanitarian law violations, and“mine
terror.”
