(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc: Maria Niiniharju appointed as VP Private Business and member of management team

Siili Solutions Plc release 15 October 2024 at 8:45 EEST

Siili Solutions Plc (“Siili” or “company”) makes changes in its management team and has appointed Maria Niiniharju as Siili's VP, Private Business and member of Siili's management team as of 1 November 2024.

Prior to her new role at Siili, Niinharju has worked at Futurice, where she has been responsible for new business development and client management for private sector clients. At Siili Niiniharju will be leading the company's Private Business, that will include Siili's Finance, Industry and Services business units. Her expertise will strengthen Siili's position as an expert in leveraging AI among private sector clients.

“I am happy to welcome Maria to Siili. She brings us strong experience in business development as well as valuable data and AI expertise, which is perfect fit to accelerate Siili's strategy execution,” says Siili's CEO Tomi Pienimäki .

“I am excited about my new role at Siili. I look forward to starting the work to implement the renewed strategy together with the business unit teams. Siili's strong industry focus and deep customer relationships create an excellent basis for building genuine impact with data and AI,” says Maria Niiniharju .



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. /en