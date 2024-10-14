OKX Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Appoints Yuri Mushkin As Global Chief Risk Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a global exchange and onchain company, today announced the appointment of Yuri Mushkin as its Global Chief Risk Officer, based in Singapore.

Yuri joins OKX from McKinsey Office ("MIO") Partners, a global investment advisory institution which manages over USD20B across public and private markets. He brings over two decades of capital markets and risk management experience across traditional and digital assets, serving in executive roles at multinational companies such as and McKinsey & Co. In his role at OKX, Mushkin leads the firm's global risk strategy and a business-independent enterprise risk function, reporting directly to the CEO and Board of Directors.

OKX Founder and CEO Star Xu said: "Strong risk management has always been a top priority for us and part of our DNA. We've demonstrated our resilience over more than 10 years navigating multiple crypto market cycles and our global stakeholders now include the leading regulatory agencies, financial institutions and corporate partners. I'm thrilled to welcome Yuri as our Global Chief Risk Officer. His appointment is part of our continued investment in building products that meet the high expectations of our customers and global stakeholders."

OKX is committed to building responsibly around the world. On October 10, the company announced it is operationally live and licensed in the UAE. With the announcement, the firm became the first global crypto company in UAE to offer AED banking rails for its retail and institutional customers.

In September, the company announced that its local entity, OKX SG Pte. Ltd. (OKX SG), received a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In July,

OKX designated Malta as its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) hub, which will allow the exchange to offer products and services to over 450 million EU residents in the coming months.

OKX is dedicated to transparency and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

