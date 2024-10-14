BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, (NYSE:

BHE ) will announce third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after the close. The Company will host a call to discuss these results on the same day at

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Benchmark Investor Relations website at

href="" rel="nofollow" benc or on the webcast provided below. Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of 12 months.



Event: Benchmark Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast



Time: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Toll Free Dial-In: 800-343-4136

Conf. ID: BE3Q24



Live Webcast:

Pre-registration recommended



Webcast Replay: class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" bench/Investor-Event

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED