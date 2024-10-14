Ruhullah Signals Discontent With Omar's Stance On Art 370

Omar's statement that it would be 'foolish' to hope for the restoration of Article 370 from the very people who snatched it, doesn't seem to sit well with Ruhullah. In an interview, Aga Ruhullah has voiced his discontent, stating he plans to discuss the matter with NC vice president.

Observers note that NC's sentimental vote base in the recent Assembly elections largely coalesced around Ruhullah's consistent stance on Article 370, attracting both traditional non-voters and first-time voters alike.



Ruhullah's absence from recent NC events has been conspicuous, and many are beginning to wonder if this signals deeper discontent.

“You can agree with@RuhullahMehdi Sahab or disagree with him - however his ideological clarity and consistency has clearly made Omar Abdullah very uncomfortable as he tries to established a“cordial” and“working relationship” with the BJP led Central Government and the Raj Bhawan here,” former deputy mayor of Srinagar, Sheikh Imran posted on X.

“It is pertinent to mention that the sentimental vote that NC garnered in the recently concluded Assembly Elections was MAJORLY due to Aga Syed Ruhullah Sahab's stand and clarity - which was attested even by traditional non-voters and first-time voters,” he added.

Notably, last month while addressing rallies in north Kashmir, Ruhullah had said that he will not hesitate to oppose his own party if it fails to meet the expectations of the people. He said the respect the party receives must be reciprocated through developmental work and public interest initiatives.

“I am taking my party's agenda to the people at every level, with the expectation that the entire party will stand with them. However, if they betray the trust of the people, I will oppose them to uphold their expectations,” he asserted

Ever since Ruhullah won the parliamentary election from Srinagar earlier this year, he has emerged as one of the most conspicuous faces of the NC.

His speeches in the parliament in which he often lashes out at the BJP's policies towards J&K have gone viral.

This has not just raised his political profile, but his words now carry more conviction, making him a star campaigner for the NC.

Not just Ruhulla, Omar's shift in tone has left many feeling unsettled.

Member of parliament North Kashmir Engineer Rashid also questioned Omar if BJP rule continues for 50 years does people have to wait that time for restoration of Article 370 in the valley.

“National conference who were saying they will restore 1953 status are now hardly seeing the restoration of statehood after coming into power, which is also not his priority now,” Rashid said.

“Why did Omar Abdullah abandon his flight against Article 370's abrogation's driving this change,” a social media user posted on X.

Pertinently, in its assembly election manifesto released on August 19, 2024, the National Conference promised 12 guarantees, including restoration of Article 370 and 35 A, repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the release of political prisoners, one lakh job creation, and restoration of the India-Pakistan dialogue.

