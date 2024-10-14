Ukraine's 79Th Air Assault Brigade Repels Russian Assault In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, warriors of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade (79 ODSHB) successfully repelled a Russian assault on the Kurakhove front, inflicting losses on the enemy personnel and armored vehicles.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv military garrison chief Serhii Melnyk (known as 'General Marcel'), according to Ukrinform.

“Outstanding work by the heroic fighters of the 79th Brigade, who repelled a Russian assault in the Kurakhove axis. Thanks to their effective defense, the Russian forces lost armored and dozens of personnel killed,” Melnyk stated.

onin

Previously, Ukrinform reported that in the Kharkiv sector of the front, the Ukrainian National Guard units repelled a Russian assault that was supported by infantry combat vehicles.