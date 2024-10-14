Ukraine's 79Th Air Assault Brigade Repels Russian Assault In Kurakhove Sector
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, warriors of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade (79 ODSHB) successfully repelled a Russian assault on the Kurakhove front, inflicting losses on the enemy personnel and armored vehicles.
This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv military garrison chief Serhii Melnyk (known as 'General Marcel'), according to Ukrinform.
“Outstanding work by the heroic fighters of the 79th Brigade, who repelled a Russian assault in the Kurakhove axis. Thanks to their effective defense, the Russian forces lost armored vehicles and dozens of personnel killed,” Melnyk stated.
Read also: General Staff update
: 161 combat clashes
on frontline over past day
, most
in Kurakhove sector
Previously, Ukrinform reported that in the Kharkiv sector of the front, the Ukrainian National Guard units repelled a Russian assault that was supported by infantry combat vehicles.
MENAFN14102024000193011044ID1108777663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.