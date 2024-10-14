India Imposes Import Restrictions On Pocket Lighter Components

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 14 (KNN) In a significant move, the Indian has imposed immediate restrictions on the of pocket lighter components, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Sunday.

This decision marks a shift from the previous policy, which allowed free importation of these parts.

The new regulation applies to components of both non-refillable and refillable gas-fuelled pocket lighters, commonly known as cigarette lighters.

Under the revised guidelines, importers will now be required to obtain a valid license for restricted imports before bringing these parts into the country.

China, Spain, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates have been identified as the primary sources of these lighter components.

The import value of these parts stood at USD 3.8 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year, showing a slight decrease from the USD 4.86 million recorded in the entire 2023-24 fiscal year.

This latest restriction adds to existing measures in the lighter industry. The government had previously prohibited the import of cigarette lighters priced below Rs 20, as well as complete gas-fuelled pocket lighters, both refillable and non-refillable.

These steps are part of a broader strategy to regulate the industry and promote domestic manufacturing.

Last year, the government also implemented mandatory quality standard norms for flame-producing lighters.

This initiative was designed to address concerns over the influx of substandard products and to boost the competitiveness of locally manufactured goods in this sector.

The series of regulatory actions reflects the government's ongoing efforts to balance trade, ensure product quality, and stimulate domestic production in the lighter industry.

As these new import restrictions take effect, market observers anticipate potential shifts in supply chains and increased focus on local manufacturing capabilities.

