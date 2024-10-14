PM Meets Lebanon's Mikati, Reaffirms Strong Support Amid Israeli Aggression

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan met with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the heightened tensions in the region.During the talks, Prime Minister Hassan stressed Jordan's firm stance in supporting Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and stability.He condemned the Israeli military aggression and called for strict adherence to United Nations Security Council 1701.Mikati expressed his gratitude for Jordan's unwavering support during this critical time, acknowledging the Kingdom's leadership and its continuous solidarity with Lebanon.

