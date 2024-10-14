(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bed Mattress Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for bed mattress is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2029. This growth of the market is poised to rise owing to the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, and the rising geriatric population. Moreover, the market is also growing on account of rising demand for bed mattresses from health-conscious customers along with the growing adoption of bed mattresses from websites. The market is projected to capture a revenue of about USD 48 billion by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of more than USD 37 billion in the year 2023.

The global market for bed mattress is segmented into numerous segments including type, application, and distribution channel. By application, the market is further segmented into residential and commercial. Out of these, the residential segment is predicted to gather the highest revenue by the end of 2029. This growth of the segment is set to be encouraged by rising disposable income.

On the basis of region, the global bed mattress market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is set to gather the highest revenue of over USD 17 billion by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of close to USD 13 billion in the year 2024. The major factor for the growth of the market in this region rising middle-class population.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global bed mattress market that are included in the report are:



Kurlon

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL Inc.

Serta Inc.

Sleep Number Corporation

Southerland Sleep Spring Air International

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Economic Outlook

5 Regional Outlook

6 Global Industry Overview

7 Global Overview

8 North America Market

9 Europe Market

10 Asia Pacific Market

11 Latin America Market

12 Middle East and Africa Market

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900