GM Defense Showcases Next Gen Tactical Vehicle At AUSA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Next Gen Tactical Vehicle (Next Gen) prototype combines GM's Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine with its purpose-built battery technology, resulting in a solution that offers exportable power, Silent Watch, and Silent Drive capabilities.

Next Gen can leverage existing JP8 infrastructure, while also offering demand reduction and reduced risk around contested logistics. Next Gen demonstrates the immediate availability of advanced technologies that are not currently a part of today's tactical mobility fleet.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), will unveil its new "Next Gen" tactical vehicle prototype at AUSA 2024, the annual meeting and exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army, Oct. 14-16, 2024.

The vehicle will be on display at Booth #7809, Hall D, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, D.C.

Side view of GM Defense's Next Gen tactical vehicle

Continue Reading

Based on the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2 truck, the rugged and durable Next Gen combines GM's 2.8L Duramax® Turbo-Diesel engine with a 12-module battery pack, in addition to drive motors for the front and rear axles that enable Silent Drive and Silent Watch, technologies that make the vehicles harder to detect.

The technologies enable stealthy ingress and egress through high threat zones, with onboard power to support high-energy-demand sensors, shooters, and Soldier kit. The vehicles offer active and passive safety features, including roll-over protection, anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, four- and five-point seat belt harnesses, and 360-degree camera capabilities.

"Our Next Gen vehicle is a game-changing mobility solution that delivers tactically significant capabilities by integrating GM's proven commercial technologies," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "This rugged and highly capable diesel-powered vehicle offers tactical advantages, such as Silent Operations, exportable power, and increased range with extended mission duration. Our warfighters deserve the latest technology that industry can offer in order to gain and maintain competitive advantage over our adversaries. Our Next Gen mobility solution can be customized and fielded now."

Next Gen offers the following tactical advantages:



Silent Drive and Silent Watch, enabling low acoustic and thermal signatures;

Exportable power capable of charging mission systems;

Tactically significant range with extended mission duration;

Designed to be autonomy-ready with manned and unmanned options; and Add-on armor capable.

In addition, Next Gen provides sustainment benefits, including:



Fuel demand reduction;

The ability to use existing JP8 fuel infrastructure;

Lower maintenance requirements from reduced parts and subsystems in the overall propulsion system; and Reduced logistics tail for fuel, batteries, and vehicle parts.

"Next Gen's 'wow' factor is right behind the wheel," said John 'JD' Johnson, vice president of GM Defense's Government Solutions and Strategy Division. "Customers need to drive this highly capable vehicle to see, feel, and hear the benefits. Next Gen fundamentally changes the discussion around modern mobility through the tactical benefits delivered by its propulsion system, including its ability to address the power gap in the formation. This highly capable tactical vehicle leverages billions of dollars of investments GM has made in R&D and innovation to enhance warfighter capability. We encourage customers to test drive it so that we can get these capabilities fielded immediately."

Next Gen is offered in two-, four-, and six-seat configurations. The vehicle will be optimized to support multi-mission capabilities, including command and control, launched effects, network extension, counter unmanned aerial systems anti-armor, casualty evacuation, and other critical missions.

At AUSA 2024, GM Defense will also display its Stable Tactical Expeditionary Electric Power solution, which delivers tactical microgrid capabilities, and its Infantry Utility Vehicle, packaged with a Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount and Squad Maneuver Equipment Transport to represent an element of the U.S. Army's Human-Machine Integration – Formation initiative. GM Defense will also stage the U.S. Army's Infantry Squad Vehicle and additional light tactical utility vehicles with mission kit throughout the exhibit.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit

or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GM Defense LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED