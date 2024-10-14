Corporate People News In Brief (October 14, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK -

Carolyn Vadino has joined Con Edison as VP of communications. The newly created role will report to Jen Hensley, Con Edison's senior VP of corporate affairs, and will lead the company's internal and external communications efforts. Vadino most recently served as managing director, global head of commercial communications at BlackRock. Prior to BlackRock, Vadino held senior communications and marketing positions at organizations including Gemini, Aon, Deloitte, and the U.S. Department of State, among others.



LOS ANGELES -

UCLA has reappointed Mary Osako as the university's vice chancellor for strategic communications. Her reappointment comes after five successful years at the helm of strategic communications, completing a transformation of the office and bolstering the university's marketing and communications efforts amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic and increased social unrest on U.S. college campuses.

Before joining UCLA, Osako served in several key senior communications positions including partner and chief operating officer at Haven Tower Group, chief communications officer at Activision Blizzard, and head of global corporate communications at Amazon and Yahoo!



SAN FRANCISCO - Self-driving car company Cruise has bolstered its communications leadership team with two new hires: Laura Herbert

in the newly created position of senior director, brand communications, and

Jessica Rich

as senior manager, engineering communications. Herbert joins Cruise after a decade at Nike, where she most recently served as senior director of global corporate narrative & storytelling communications. Rich spent nearly five years at Dropbox, most recently as senior manager of internal executive communications.



WASHINGTON -

Howard University has appointed Cedric Mobley as assistant VP of strategic communications, media, and editorial services. Mobley was selected to lead the division of strategic communications, media and editorial services, which includes publications, in the office of university communications. Previously, Mobley served as interim VP for strategic marketing, communications, and admissions at Morehouse College. During his tenure, he led initiatives that significantly strengthened the institution's brand, expanded applications by over 40%, and increased positive media sentiment by nearly 50%.



