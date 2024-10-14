Catholic Voters Favor Trump In Key Battleground States, New NCR Poll Reveals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll by The National Catholic Reporter (NCR) reveals that Catholic voters in seven key swing states favor Donald over Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 percentage points in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. With just over three weeks until Election Day, Trump leads Harris 50% to 45% among Catholic voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The poll, conducted by Mercury Analytics between October 3-8, 2024, surveyed 1,172 Catholic voters and is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on Catholics in these critical battleground states. The findings show Trump has a commanding 16-point lead among white Catholic voters, while Harris dominates among Hispanic and Black Catholics, leading 67% to 28% among Hispanics and 77% to 21% among Black Catholics.

Despite Catholic Church teachings that favor immigrant rights and oppose abortion, the poll shows that many Catholic voters support candidates for reasons that contradict these teachings. Trump supporters frequently cite his anti-immigration stance as their reason for backing him, while Harris voters often point to her position on reproductive rights.

Key Takeaways:



Trump holds an 18-point lead in Wisconsin and a 12-point lead in Michigan.

Harris leads among younger Catholic voters (ages 18-24) by 7 points, while voters aged 45 and older favor Trump by 8 points. The economy is the top concern for Catholic voters, with 75% citing it as their most important issue. Immigration and healthcare follow at 60% and 53%, respectively.

The poll also highlights a slight gender gap, with Catholic men favoring Trump by 8 points, while Catholic women lean slightly toward Harris. Organized religious influence appears limited, as voters are more likely to cite Jesus, family, and friends as guiding their decisions over clergy or Pope Francis.

