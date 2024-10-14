São Paulo Office Market Reaches 7-Year High In Leasing Activity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's office has made a remarkable comeback in 2024, witnessing the highest number of office leases in seven years.



This surge reflects Brazil's improving and the return of workers to physical office spaces. Vacant areas in corporate buildings have decreased from 24.1% to 20.9% in the past year, signaling recovery from the pandemic-induced crisis.



Leasing activity reached new heights in the third quarter of 2024, with gross absorption peaking at 168,000 square meters, a 68% increase from the previous year.



Net absorption also saw a substantial jump, reaching 84,000 square meters, marking a 134% increase compared to 2023. For the entire year of 2024, net absorption has already surpassed last year's total by 55%, reaching 220,000 square meters.



Economic improvement and the reduction of remote work arrangements have driven this market recovery. Notable leasing transactions include Editora Globo 's 6,500 square meters in the Rive One Building.







Uber also secured 4,200 square meters in the Faria Lima Plaza Building. The market outlook remains positive, with experts predicting continued growth in leasing activity and a further reduction in vacant spaces.

São Paulo's Office Market

This trend is likely to drive up rental prices, as already observed in 2024. Average asking rent has increased to R$107 ($19.11) per square meter per month, a 13.4% increase from the previous year.



Premium locations like Itaim and Faria Lima command even higher rents at R$280 ($50) and R$267 ($47.68) per square meter per month, respectively.



By 2026, an additional 341,000 square meters of office space will be available across various São Paulo submarkets. This growth contributes to São Paulo's status as a major business hub in Latin America.



The office market's recovery signals a return to normalcy for many workers. It highlights the value of face-to-face interactions in fostering creativity and productivity.



As São Paulo's skyline continues to evolve, so does its office market , adapting and growing in the face of challenges.



With continued economic growth and smart development, São Paulo's office market is poised for sustained success. It offers opportunities for both businesses and investors.

