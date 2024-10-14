Rutte To Visit NATO Command Coordinating Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 14, Secretary General Mark Rutte will to Germany, where he will visit the Alliance's command coordinating the of weapons and training for the Ukrainian armed forces.

This was reported by the NATO press service, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

It is noted that Rutte will visit Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe. There, he will meet Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and other senior officers.

In the afternoon, the NATO Secretary General will travel to Wiesbaden, where he will meet Germany's of Defense Boris Pistorius and visit the site of NATO's Security Assistance and Training – Ukraine (NSATU), according to the NATO press service statement.

It is also noted that the meeting will take place without media representatives.

As reported by Ukrinform, Rutte previously stated that NATO allies need to do more to assist Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. According to him, Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and Russia has no voice or veto right on this issue.