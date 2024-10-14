Rutte To Visit NATO Command Coordinating Aid To Ukraine
Date
10/14/2024 5:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 14, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Germany, where he will visit the Alliance's command coordinating the supply of weapons and training for the Ukrainian armed forces.
This was reported by the NATO press service, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
It is noted that Rutte will visit Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe. There, he will meet Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and other senior officers.
In the afternoon, the NATO Secretary General will travel to Wiesbaden, where he will meet Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and visit the site of NATO's Security Assistance and Training – Ukraine (NSATU), according to the NATO press service statement.
Read also: Rutte says deep strikes inside Russia
are legally possible
, but it is up to allies
to decide
It is also noted that the meeting will take place without media representatives.
As reported by Ukrinform, Rutte previously stated that NATO allies need to do more to assist Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. According to him, Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, and Russia has no voice or veto right on this issue.
MENAFN14102024000193011044ID1108775624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.