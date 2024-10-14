Oscar Contenders And Award Winners At 48Th São Paulo Cinema Showcase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 48th São Paulo International Festival will kick off on October 17, 2024, bringing a world of cinema to Brazil's largest city. This highly anticipated event will showcase 417 films from 82 countries across 19 theaters.



Film enthusiasts can look forward to award-winning titles from prestigious festivals like Berlin, Cannes, and Venice. The festival will run until October 30, offering a diverse selection of both new releases and classic films.



This year's edition will pay tribute to renowned filmmaker Wim Wenders, known for masterpieces like "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire." A digitally restored version of "Paris, Texas" will be screened in its original negative format.



Among the must-see films is "Ainda Estou Aqui," Brazil's Oscar submission for Best International Feature Film.







Set in 1970s Rio de Janeiro, it tells the story of a family's resilience during the military dictatorship. The film won Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival and will have its cast present at the first screening.



"Anora," winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, offers a modern Cinderella tale with a twist. It follows a Brooklyn sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son, leading to unexpected complications. The film will be shown at various venues throughout the festival.



"Dahomey," which won the Golden Bear at Berlin, explores the return of stolen artifacts to Benin. This thought-provoking documentary raises questions about cultural heritage and colonial legacies. Screenings will take place at CineSesc and other locations.



The festival also features "O Brutalista," winner of the critics' prize and best director award at Venice. This film chronicles the 30-year journey of a Hungarian-Jewish architect in America. It will be shown at the Cinemateca and CineSesc.

Ticket prices vary depending on the day, with weekday screenings costing R$24 ($4.29) for full price and R$12 ($2.14) for discounted tickets. Weekend prices are slightly higher at R$30 ($5.36) and R$15 ($2.68) respectively.



Special packages are available for avid moviegoers, including a 40-ticket pack for R$410 ($73.21) and an all-access pass for R$600 ($107.14). The festival will take place across various venues in São Paulo, including traditional cinemas and cultural spaces.



Some locations, such as CEU centers and the Tiradentes Cultural Training Center, will offer free screenings. This accessibility ensures that cinema lovers from all walks of life can participate in this celebration of film.



As the largest film event in Brazil, the São Paulo International Film Festiva continues to bring diverse perspectives and stories to audiences. It offers a unique opportunity to experience global cinema and engage with thought-provoking narratives from around the world.



