JULIEN's AUCTIONS ANNOUNCES UNDER DURESS: THE BANKSY ARCHIVE OF STEVE LAZARIDES AUCTION
Date
10/14/2024 4:42:15 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
This extraordinary archive features some of Banksy's most famous visual artworks, including
"Drill Rat," "Antenna Chimpanzee Head," "Laugh Now," "Bomb Hugger," "Love Is In The Air (aka Flower Thrower)," and "Girl With Balloon (aka Balloon Girl),"
alongside rare and personal items such as Banksy's worn Puma "Turf War" sneakers, his original erotic art concept sketches, and a set of 15 burner phones used to communicate with Lazarides.
Highlighted works in the auction include:
A hand-cut
"Drill Rat"
stencil with Banksy's name attached (ESTIMATE: $100,000-$200,000)
A
"Hooded Figure"
original painting (ESTIMATE: $40,000-$60,000)
Banksy's well-worn
Puma "Turf War" sneakers
(ESTIMATE: $40,000-$60,000)
An original
"Love Is In The Air" (aka Flower Thrower)
proof print (ESTIMATE: $40,000-$60,000)
A handwritten
Pictures on Walls (P.O.W.) mission statement , detailing Banksy and Lazarides' vision for affordable art (ESTIMATE: $10,000-$20,000)
A rare
"Rude Snowman"
Christmas card, humorously signed "Raymond Briggs" (ESTIMATE: $30,000-$50,000)
"This remarkable collection, kept by Steve Lazarides for decades, offers a unique glimpse into the evolution of Banksy's career and legacy," said
Darren Julien , Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "For the first time, collectors and art enthusiasts have the chance to own some of the earliest and most defining works of the world's most elusive and influential street artist."
LIVE AUCTION DETAILS
Date:
Thursday, October 31st, 2024
Location:
Julien's Studios, 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Time:
10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
How to Bid:
There are four ways to participate in the auction:
Bid online via Julien's Auctions website
Bid by phone with an auction representative
Bid in person at Julien's Auctions
Submit absentee bids in advance
For more information or to register, visit
juliensauctions
or contact
[email protected] .
PRESS CONTACT:
Mozell Miley-Bailey
(646) 653-3105
[email protected]
SOURCE Julien's Auctions
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14102024003732001241ID1108775433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.