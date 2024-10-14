Hezbollah Threatens To Convert Haifa Into Kiryat Shmona Following 'Qualitative' Attack

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Beirut/ Israel/ PNN

Hezbollah warned Israel of more if it continues its aggression against Lebanon, following its "complex and qualitative" assault yesterday on a camp belonging to Golani Brigade, resulting in 4 fatalities and dozens of injuries among the soldiers.

In the deadliest attack on since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah launched an attack using a swarm of kamikaze drones against Golani Brigade camp in the town of Binyamina, south of Haifa.

For its part, Israeli confirmed the deaths of 4 soldiers and the injury of 67 others, including 7 in serious condition, and noted that the incident is under investigation. This attack, which Hezbollah described as "qualitative and complex," appears to have surprised Israeli air defense systems, which did not detect the drones. Israeli media reported that the sirens did not sound before the drone struck the camp.

Meanwhile, Israeli army has opened an investigation to determine the reasons behind the failure of air defense systems to intercept the drones, and the absence of sirens before the attack.

Sirens continued to sound in various areas of northern Israel, the latest being in Haifa, where Hezbollah launched another barrage of rockets targeting it. They claimed to have targeted the Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center 7200; and interceptor missiles were seen in the sky over the city.



