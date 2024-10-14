Egyptian leader says safeguarding Nile River matter of existential importance

(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized on Sunday that the Nile River is Egypt's primary water source, and safeguarding this critical resource is a matter of existential importance. In his speech during the opening of the seventh edition of Cairo Water Week, he highlighted the necessity of preserving water resources for the survival of the Egyptian people.



El-Sisi also called on the international community to provide the necessary funding and technological support to implement projects and programs aimed at achieving water security and sustainable development. He stressed that water is a top priority for Egypt, with the Nile River accounting for more than 98 percent of the country's water supply, underscoring its essential role in the lives and well-being of Egyptians.



The President noted the global challenges posed by escalating water scarcity, which have intensified the need for international cooperation. He pointed out that Egypt, in recognition of its African identity, has launched numerous initiatives and programs at the continental level to address water-related issues, particularly during its current presidency of the African Ministers' Council on Water.



Additionally, El-Sisi highlighted Egypt's efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on water projects with many African nations, particularly those within the Nile Basin. These projects, funded solely by Egypt, include drilling wells, clearing waterways of weeds, setting up rain forecasting centers, rehabilitating ports, and constructing dams to harvest rainwater.

