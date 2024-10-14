(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Air & Insulated MV Switchgear + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The switchgear market (both AIS and GIS) in APAC is forecasted to experience single-digit growth over the next 5 years, after recovering from the COVID-19-induced revenue slump. The analyst expects the AIS market to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.1% for primary and 3.6% for secondary topologies, while the GIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% for primary and 4.5% for secondary topologies.

The APAC region is a significant market for switchgear OEMs as an increase in brownfield and greenfield projects implies a higher growth potential in the forecasted period. As of 2023, in terms of annual unit volume, APAC accounted for 59% of the global MV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) market and 35% of the global MV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).

Efforts for grid digitalization can be seen in mature markets. Australia, China, and South Korea are making use of smart meters and digital switchgear while nascent markets have few pilot projects testing out such infrastructure.

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation, and Industry in the APAC region. This service looks at these verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs, and industrial customers.

This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country, ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically. This service gives a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research in APAC. Further segmentation by technology, voltage, and application is also possible should our clients require specific details.

Gain a strategic perspective with a regional dataset of the APAC MV switchgear market, featuring separate broken-out data for three key countries.

Gauge the expected growth (CAGR) of MV switchgear markets until 2030, considering annual market and installed base, in terms of units, and revenue. Understand the key factors driving this growth.

Segment the MV switchgear market based on voltage buckets, spanning from 1 kV to <42 kV, and quantify the market size within the Generation, Utilities, and Industry verticals.

Explore various scenario forecasts, including High case, Base case, and Low case. Identify crucial policies, regulations, and drivers shaping regional demand for MV switchgear.

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

1. Executive Summary

2. Region Overview

I. Market Setting

II. Equipment Standards

3. Market Sizing

I. APAC MV Switchgear Market Sizing and Growth Drivers

II. APAC AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

III. APAC GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

IV. China AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

V. China GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

VI. India AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

VII. India GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

VIII. Indonesia AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

IX. Indonesia GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Scenario (Base, High, Low), by Voltage and Comments

4. Competitive Analysis

I. Market Shares

a. APAC

b. China

c. India

d. Indonesia

II. Manufacturing Locations

III. Product Benchmarking

IV. M&A Activity

5. Key Market Trends

I. Digital Switchgear

II. Impact of F-Gas Regulations

ABB

Lucy Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens L&T

