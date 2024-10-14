Ultimate By Ke Luo Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultimate

Ke Luo's Exceptional Eyeglasses Store Design Recognized for Innovation and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Ke Luo as a Bronze winner for their exceptional work titled "Ultimate" in the Interior Space and Design category. This esteemed award celebrates the dedication and skill of designers who produce outstanding work that showcases creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence standards.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that align with current trends and needs within the industry, while also advancing standards and practices. Ke Luo's "Ultimate" eyeglasses store design demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative interior design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and craftsmanship.Ke Luo's award-winning design stands out for its distinctive artistic style that artfully showcases its cultural essence. The designer skillfully blends modern and natural materials such as metal, glass, rock slabs, and microcement, resulting in a layered effect that exudes a keen and luminous gaze. The "eagle eye" motif, resembling black lacquer with a subtle golden tinge, symbolizes a far-reaching vision, while the extensive use of transparent glass and the colorful, artistic stained glass dome enhance the space's luminosity and cultural ambiance.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Ke Luo and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and push the boundaries of interior design, fostering creativity and setting new standards within the industry.Designer: Luo KeInterested parties may learn more about the design at:About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that showcase creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. It acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and ability to enhance people's lives and well-being. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that excel in the following criteria: Innovative Use of Space, Material Selection Excellence, Functional Layout Design, Color Scheme Mastery, Lighting Design Proficiency, Sustainable Design Practice, Cultural Relevance, Aesthetic Appeal, Ergonomic Consideration, Design Consistency, Attention to Detail, Budget Management, Client Satisfaction, Design Longevity, Accessibility Standards Compliance, Incorporation of Technology, Space Optimization, Project Management Skills, Safety Considerations, and Adaptability of Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. It is dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society across all industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their design excellence. Winning this prestigious award provides a chance to garner global recognition and increased status within the competitive industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, inspiring and motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

