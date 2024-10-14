Sanad Village Enhances Simulation Services with New Focus on Travel and Road Safety

(MENAFN- Diamond-Developers) Dubai, UAE. 07 October 2024: Sanad Village, the region's largest center for autism and related disorders located in The Sustainable City - Dubai, launched its new Travel and Road Safety program at the Accessibility Expo 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This innovative new addition builds on the Village’s state-of-the-art simulation program, designed to prepare children and young adults with autism for real-life scenarios in a safe, controlled environment. The new program focuses on two critical aspects of everyday independence—traveling and road safety.



The program adds to a wide range of highly realistic environments and simulation programs for students at Sanad Village, including a supermarket, clinic, barbershop, coffee shop, and airport terminal, giving participants the opportunity to rehearse various life situations and develop the skills they need.



With the new Travel and Road Safety program Sanad Village is expanding the initiative by specifically addressing air travel and road safety - some of the highest-stress scenarios for individuals with autism and their caregivers. Recreating scenarios such as checking in at an airport or undergoing a security check, as well as the hazards of crossing a road and understanding traffic signals, in a safe, controlled environment helps to greatly ease the anxiety associated with traveling. Over time and with repeated exposure, the Travel and Road Safety program will enable students and their caregivers to gain the confidence they need to navigate stressful travel situations.



Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of Sanad Village, said: “By expanding our simulation program to include air travel and road safety, we are providing children and young adults with autism the tools they need to manage two of the most challenging real-life situations—flying and crossing roads. This program is a crucial step toward helping individuals achieve greater independence and confidence in their daily lives. It also represents a significant contribution to supporting national efforts to enhance inclusion and accessibility for all, in alignment with the UAE's vision of integrating and empowering people of determination."



In addition to showcasing its new Travel and Road Safety programs at the Accessibility Expo 2024, Sanad Village is hosting the UAE's first-ever Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Conference. The conference – on October 7 - will bring together leading professionals, practitioners, and experts in the field to explore advancements in ABA and share best practices. This landmark event will further enhance the region's capacity to support individuals with autism and related disorders.







MENAFN14102024005440012070ID1108775189