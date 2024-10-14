Sunstone Educathon 3.0 strikes chord with youth

(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi/Gurugram, 13th October 2024 – In its continuous tryst to support and elevate the standard of education and teachers, Sunstone organized Educathon 3.0, a vibrant 5K and 10K run, on Sunday. Enthusiastic youth, teachers, students and people from different age groups participated in the event making it a spectacular event.

The runners decked up in colourful T-shirts assembled at the venue- Urban Akhara in Sector 58 of Gurugram right from the morning. More than 300 runners participated in the Educathon.

As the runners laced up their shoes, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement and camaraderie, illustrating the spirit of community and collective purpose. Each step taken on this beautiful course brought them closer to Sunstone’s mission of ensuring that every student has access to quality education for the development of their illustrious career trajectory.

Educathon 3.0 unites runners from across India who share a common goal: to bring about meaningful change in the lives of students through successful training of the teachers. This year, Sunstone partnered with the Simple Education Foundation, an NGO dedicated to empowering teachers and revolutionizing students learning experiences.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the event, Ashish Munjal – Co-Founder and CEO of Sunstone said, “We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiastic participation in Sunstone’s Educathon 3.0. Every runner, volunteer, and supporter has played a vital role in making this event successful. Together, we are not just promoting health and fitness; we are also creating pathways for brighter futures for countless children in need. Every run matter, and every step brings us closer to our goal of transforming lives through education.”

Speaking about the event, Mainak Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Simple Education Foundation, said “We are grateful for Sunstone’s continued support and dedication. Initiatives like Educathon 3.0 not only raise vital funds but bring much-needed attention to the importance of proper teacher training in shaping students’ futures. In this effort, we are working to equip future teachers with the right tools, methods, and support to transform classroom learning. Our focus is on improving students’ social and emotional development skills, a sense of belonging, and a growth mindset.”

Participants engaged in a day filled with inspiring stories, fitness, and community spirit, while also enjoying various activities designed to promote health and well-being. As the event came to a close, we celebrated not just the finishers but also the collective effort to uplift standard of education.

Following the success of last year’s event, where participants rallied together to raise significant funds for underprivileged children’s education and nutrition, the event is back and is ready to make an even bigger impact.





MENAFN14102024003019000970ID1108775187