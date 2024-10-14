Interpol Women Police Senior Leadership Event Commences

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Academy, represented by the Women's Police Institute launched the senior leadership programme (women's police law enforcement) yesterday.

The programme was held in collaboration with the of Interior's Arab and International Police Communication Department and the Interpol Global Academy Network.

Female police officers of various military ranks from the State of Qatar and seven other Arab countries are partaking in the program with the aim of enhancing their skills in the fields of modern leadership and management, as well as the Interpol system and its regulations.

A lineup of Ministry of Interior and Interpol officials attended the launch of the program.

Interpol provides specialised training on a wide variety of transnational crimes from trafficking in human beings to fighting intellectual property crime. These courses are delivered in various formats – in person, online or blended – to meet the varying needs of law enforcement around the world.