QCS Honoured During Qatar Community Responsibility Week
10/14/2024 3:02:18 AM
Doha, Qatar: In a distinguished ceremony, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, honoured the Qatari Cancer Society (QCS), represented by H E sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jaber Al Thani (pictured), Chairman of the Board, in recognition of its outstanding and ongoing achievements throughout 2023.
This honour was presented as part of the Qatar Community Responsibility Week, organised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family in collaboration with the Doha Institute for graduate Studies and the Regional Network for Consultations.
The ceremony took place at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies from October 8 to 14, 2024, in the presence of representatives from various government and private sectors, civil society organizations, and influential figures in social work. The event fostered a celebratory atmosphere that reflects the community's commitment to cooperation and solidarity.
On this occasion, H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jaber Al Thani expressed his pride and appreciation for the honor, noting that it serves as a strong motivation for the society to continue its efforts in serving the community.
He emphasised that the recognition reflects dedication and creativity in social work, and it places additional responsibilities on the society that contribute to the welfare of the community.
Sheikh Dr. Khalid also extended his deep gratitude to Minister of Social Development and Family for her pioneering initiatives aimed at achieving Qatar National Vision 2023, which seeks to enhance social cohesion and public welfare.
