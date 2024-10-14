Qatar Makes Voluntary Contribution To OPCW

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: The State of Qatar made a voluntary contribution to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), within the framework of joint cooperation and the State of Qatar's continued commitments to supporting the organization's activities.

This came during a meeting held between HE Director General of OPCW Fernando Arias and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Qatar's Representative to OPCW, Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani, with the attendance of HE Chairperson of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW) Dr. Abdulaziz Salmeen Al Jabri, on the sidelines of the 107th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and OPCW.