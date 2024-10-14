Russia Keeps Two Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two enemy ships carrying Kalibr missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on October 13, 2024 on .

“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the statement said.

It is also noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 12 missiles.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of the Russian Federation:

2 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus;

7 vessels sailed to the Sea of Azov, of which 0 were heading from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

According to Ukrinform , the Russian army used about 900 guided aerial bombs, more than 40 missiles and 400 drones against Ukraine over the past week.