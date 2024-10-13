Biden May Visit Germany Next Week - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden may come on a visit to Germany as early as next week as this week's trip was suspended over Hurricane Milton preparations.

This was reported by Spiegel with reference to sources, reports Ukrinform.

Planning for the visit is already underway behind the scenes of the and security agencies, sources claim.

In particular, official meetings with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz are scheduled for Friday, October 18. Obviously, the level of the visit will be reduced so it will be held without official banquets or other such events.

Ukraine expects feedback from partners on Victory Plan ASAP – Zelensky's Office chief

Nevertheless, it is still expected that Biden will receive from Steinmeier the Grand Cross of the Federal Order for serving the development of German-American friendship.

Aid to Ukraine and the war in the Middle East will be on top agenda of the meetings.

The publication currently report no details of the events initially scheduled for this week, namely the meeting of the U.S. and French presidents with the heads of government of Germany and the UK, as well as the holding of a high-level meeting in the Ramstein format.

It should be recalled that Biden's state visit to Berlin was scheduled for October 10-13 before it was called off due to the Hurricane Milton situation, which required the presence of the head of state.