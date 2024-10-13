Prime Minister Announces New Lieutenant Governor Of Nova Scotia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANADA, November 10 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Mike Savage as the new Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

Mike Savage is a respected former parliamentarian, mayor, and business leader with a lifelong commitment to serving the people of Nova Scotia. He was the Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour for seven years and the Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality for 12 years. Throughout his career, he has been a champion for social inclusion and disability rights, economic growth and affordability, and climate change action and mitigation.

The Prime Minister thanks the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc, for his service to the people of Nova Scotia and to Canada.



Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws. Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

