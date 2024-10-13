QFA Forms New LOC For Premier Football Events
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Executive Committee of the Qatar football Association (QFA) has issued a decision to reconstitute the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup under the name of Local Organising Committee for Football Events from 2024 to 2034.
The new LOC will be headed by HE the Minister of Sports and Youth sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani and Jassim Abdul Aziz al-Jassim as Executive Chairman.
The committee will supervise the organization of the 2024 Intercontinental Championship, the 2025, 2029 and 2031 Arab Cup, in addition to the Under-17 World Cup from 2025 to the 2029 edition.
