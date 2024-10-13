Telangana: Leaders Rise Above Politics To Come Together For Dattetrya’S ‘Alai Balai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Setting aside their differences, leaders from various parties came together at the annual Alai Balai programme in Hyderabad.

Organised by Bandaru Dattatreya, now the Governor of Haryana, the programme held every year after Dussehra, brings together leaders irrespective of their political affiliations.

Cultural programmes, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Telangana and feast with various delicacies marked the event held at Ground.

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Meghalaya Governor Vijayashankar participated in the event.

State minister Ponnam Prabhakar, BJP MPs K. Laxman, Eatala Rajender and Vishweshwar Reddy, senior Congress leaders K. Kesava Rao, V. Hanumantha Rao, MLC M. Kodandaram, BRS leader T. Srinivas Yadav, and others attended the programme.

The host treated the guests to a wide variety of 60 dishes including mutton, chicken biryani and fish curry.

Bandaru Dattatreya has been organising the Alai Balai program for the last 19 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Telangana Governor said the programme was playing a key role in promoting rural culture and social unity.

The governors of other states also appreciated Dattatreya for conducting the programme continuously since 2005.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised Dattatreya for making all efforts to revive the dying Telangana culture and traditions through Alai Balai.

The Chief Minister said that the Alai Balai program inspired the formation of the political Joint Action Committee (JAC), leading to the creation of the Telangana state. He said the programme was also underlining the importance of preserving Telangana culture.

Revanth Reddy said Alai Balai played a vital role in involving every section in the Telangana movement.

The Chief Minister congratulated Dattatreya's daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi for continuing Dattatreya's legacy.

Ponnam Prabhakar voiced concern over some leaders giving statements that can whip up communal passions. He underlined the need for leaders to observe self-control and be careful while speaking so as not to hurt the sentiments of others.

The transport minister urged Dattatreya to take the initiative to desist leaders from making provocative comments.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy also said that a change should come in the speeches of the leaders and the language they use. He observed that leaders can criticise each other, but they should not make people hate them.