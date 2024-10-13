Biden commands for Trump to be safeguarded like ‘sitting president’

(MENAFN) In a significant decision, President Joe Biden has instructed that former President Donald be afforded the same level of security as a sitting president, following reports of two assassination attempts against him. Speaking to the on Friday, Biden emphasized the importance of ensuring that Trump receives the necessary protection, stating, “He should be given everything needed, as long as he doesn’t ask for F-15s.”



In light of these serious threats, Trump’s campaign has been in discussions with both the White House and the Secret Service regarding the provision of military assets for enhanced security. These requests include the use of military aircraft and vehicles to facilitate Trump's transportation between campaign events, as well as increased flight restrictions over his residences and rally sites. However, it remains unclear whether the Trump campaign has requested fighter jet escorts.



As part of his official duties, Vice President Kamala Harris is also protected by the U.S. Marines and travels on a military aircraft known as Air Force Two. The Secret Service, which is tasked with ensuring the safety of presidential candidates, has confirmed that it is adjusting its protective measures in response to the evolving threats against Trump, although specific details about the protection enhancements have not been disclosed.



A representative from the Secret Service assured the public that Trump is receiving the highest levels of protection, and the agency will continue to modify its approach to ensure his safety in light of ongoing concerns.AD MORE: How Washington’s Ukraine obsession almost got Trump killed

