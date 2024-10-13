Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Dr. Muthana Sartawi

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Sunday Dr. Muthanna Sartawi, who presented to His Highness, a brief on his achievement of the medical patent for the innovative method of stitching deep wounds. His Highness the Crown Prince praised this medical achievement, which is a prominent addition to the world of in general and surgery in particular. (end) aa

