Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Dr. Muthana Sartawi
Date
10/13/2024 7:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Dr. Muthanna Sartawi, who presented to His Highness, a brief on his achievement of the medical patent for the innovative method of stitching deep wounds.
His Highness the Crown Prince praised this medical achievement, which is a prominent addition to the world of medicine in general and surgery in particular. (end)
aa
MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108773922
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.