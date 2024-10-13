War Of Words Ensues Between Kjo, Divya Khossla

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The war between actress-director Divya Khossla and multi-hyphenate Karan Johar seems to be raging and gaining momentum.

After Divya accused Bollywood superstar and KJo's prodigy Alia Bhatt of buying the tickets to her own movie 'Jigra', produced by Karan's Dharma Production, KJo and Divya have come at loggerheads.

On Sunday, a war of words ensued between the two as they both took to their respective social handles, and engaged in mud-slinging without naming each other.

While Karan took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote,“Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools”.

Divya replied by sharing a quote on her Instagram Stories,“Truth will always offend Fools opposed to it”.

When she felt that she hadn't made her point, and her voice wasn't heard enough, she uploaded another Story. She wrote,“When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine”.

Media reports state that Alia's 'Jigra' netted Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day in India. However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind 'Jigra' which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

Interestingly, Divya's 'Savi' is said to follow the same basic premise of a jail break story as that of Alia's 'Jigra' (the difference being in 'Savi', the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in 'Jigra', Alia takes her brother out of the prison). While 'Savi' managed to make only Rs. 7.83 crore in two weeks of its theatrical run before it was ousted from cinemas for a more lucrative and financially rewarding 'Chandu Champion', Alia's 'Jigra' earned Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day.

Despite Divya's claims of ticket buy back on Alia's part, there's a huge gap between the collections of both the films which ride on the same subject and story arc. Another reason behind Divya's attack on 'Jigra' could be the Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' which has clashed with 'Jigra' at the box-office. ''Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is produced by Divya's husband Bhushan Kumar.

However, Divya's move could potentially lend a lower-hand to her husband Bhushan when he sits at the negotiation table for the much awaited movie 'Animal Park', which stars not one but two versions of Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor.