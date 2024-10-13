Justdial reports highest-ever quarterly revenue with a 9.3% YoY growth in Q2 FY25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – October 11, 2024: Justdial, India’s no.1 local search engine, has once again set a new benchmark for financial performance in Q2 FY25, reflecting both robust growth and financial stability. This quarter, the company achieved record revenue of ₹284.8 crores, marking an impressive year-on-year (YoY) increase of 9.3%. These results highlight Justdial’s dedication to delivering superior digital solutions for both businesses and consumers alike.

Driven by a strategic focus on operational efficiency and revenue growth, Justdial’s operating EBITDA reached ₹82.1 crores this quarter, achieving a notable YoY growth of 68.2%. This accomplishment, paired with effective cost management, contributed to a net profit of ₹154.1 crores, representing a substantial YoY increase of 114.6%.

Mr. Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial, said, “Justdial has consistently demonstrated sustainable and profitable growth through a razor-sharp focus on core products and operational efficiency. Our innovative, integrated marketing campaigns—spanning digital and traditional channels like web, print, social media, physical meetup, and email—have successfully boosted our engagement with vendors. We’re not only achieving new revenue milestones but are also making significant investments in advanced technologies, including AI, to further enhance the value we deliver to both users and businesses. We are excited about the future and look forward to delivering more value to our users, vendors and shareholders.”

In the past few quarters, Justdial has made significant progress in expanding its reach and enhancing its offerings by focusing on three key areas. First, it strengthened its service marketplace by providing in-depth information and comprehensive catalogs, increasing service catalog creation by 10x in the past 15 months. This quarter, Justdial’s active business network grew to 46.2 million, and the number of platform visitors reached 198.0 million, representing a YoY increase of 15.3%.



Second, Justdial has been exploring new digital customer acquisition channels. Some of these have shown immense promise and will be scaled in FY25 with increased budget and resource allocation. Finally, B2B remains a priority. In addition to focusing on improving the product offering, efforts are on to onboard more vendors through partnerships with channel partners and streamlined service catalog creation using Gen-AI.

These strategic initiatives underscore Justdial’s dedication to delivering value and fostering business growth, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for enterprises and a reliable resource for consumers.

For further details and a comprehensive breakdown of Justdial’s initiatives and achievements, please visit our Investor Relations page or contact our media relations team.





MENAFN13102024005232011781ID1108773703