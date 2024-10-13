MES Observes Indian Air Force Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day and to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force, the Junior Section of MES Indian School conducted a special assembly under the theme, 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” meaning potent, powerful, and self-reliant. Divina Pradeep of Class II-H spoke on the Air Force's multifarious roles in keeping our skies safe and providing aid during emergencies such as floods and fires. This was followed by Savan Sandeep of Class II-G, who presented the thought for the day and students of Grades II-G & II-H presented a song. The assembly was compered by Jayden and Mehra Nazeer Safniya and Najiya, teachers in charge of the programme coordinated the event.