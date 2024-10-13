OIC General Secretariat Participates in Monitoring Presidential, Parliamentary, and Gubernatorial Elections in Mozambique

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 10 October, 2024



In response to an invitation from the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the OIC General Secretariat dispatched a delegation to observe the presidential, parliamentary, and gubernatorial elections held on 09 October 2024.



The delegation held a meeting with the President of the National Election Authority of Mozambique, Mr. Carlos Matsinda, where preparations�for the elections and ways to enhance future cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Mozambique in this important area were discussed.



During its mission, the delegation visited and observed a number of polling stations in Mozambique, giving it the opportunity to follow the electoral process in three stages: pre-polling preparations, polling day, and vote counting.





