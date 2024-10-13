11 Killed, 6 Injured In Shooting Near Pak-Afghan Border In Parachinar
10/13/2024 4:11:36 AM
Parachinar: A tragic incident occurred near the Pak-Afghan border when unknown gunmen opened fire, leaving 11 people dead and six others, including a woman, injured.
According to sources, the shooting took place in the Kunj Alizai area. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may rise.
Following the attack, a large contingent of police and security forces arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation in the area. Authorities are working to identify the culprits and ensure peace and stability in the region.
