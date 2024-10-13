Minister Of Culture Meets Uzbekistan's Culture, Ecology Ministers
Tashkent: Minister of Culture H E sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani held separate meetings on Friday with Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Nazarbekov Ozodbek Ahmedovich and Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change and chairperson of the state committee for tourism development of the Republic of Uzbekistan
H E Abdukhakimov Aziz.
The meetings, which were held on the sidelines of the Qatari Cultural Week in Uzbekistan, focused on aspects of joint cooperation and ways to support and develop them in the cultural field.
