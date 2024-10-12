BPS Teams Excel In Qatar Programming Contest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) made a remarkable display at the Qatar Collegiate Contest (QCPC) organised by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. Out of nine teams representing BPS, two teams excelled in the High School category. QCPC is the national level contest of the International Collegiate Programming Contest, one of the most prestigious events of its kind. The competition is organised at three levels: national, regional and world finals. BPS team 'The Two Indents,' with Raj Dave and Muhammed Rayan Savad from Grade XI, secured the second prize and a silver medal, along with a cash award of QR3,000. The school team, 'Runtime Terror', with Riaan Shah and Sri Sai Suhaas from Grade XII, took home the bronze medal and QR2,000. Both winning teams will represent Qatar in the upcoming Africa and Arab regional contest in Egypt in December (ACPC). The other seven teams from BPS, finished in the top 20 out of 74 participating teams. The management, staff and students of BPS congratulated the winners.

