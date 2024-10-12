JD-U Likely To Get Berth In J&K Assembly

Confirming the development, JD-U J&K president GM Shaheen said since his party is in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party led National Alliance in the centre, they have been assured that one of the five LG nominees to the J&K Legislative Assembly will be from the JD-U J&K.

The likely nomination of a lawmaker, according to Shaheen, will aid the JD-U J&K unit get representation in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

“We should wait for the formal confirmation as I have been informed that the J&K unit of JD-U will be nominated for one of the five seats in the upcoming assembly by the Lieutenant Governor,” Sheen said.

As the J&K union territory is directly administered by the centre, Shaheen claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir government will have less authority than those of the other Indian states.

Regarding the would-be chief minister Omar Abdullah's recent statement that it would be“foolishness” to anticipate the reintroduction of Article 370 under the same Central government that scrapped the former state's special status, he said It would be difficult for the new administration to last a year.

“Everyone knows who says what before and after elections, but since the J&K UT is directly under the control of the central government, the new government will have less power to act. They have to follow the center's orders,” the JD-U leader said, adding, it would be difficult for the new government to last a year.

The addition of the five members to be nominated by the J&K Lieutenant Governor will bring the total strength of the J&K Legislative Assembly to 95.

Political parties have already expressed strong opposition to the nomination of five MLAs before the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, labelling any such move as an assault on democracy and the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

“We oppose the nomination of five MLAs by the LG before the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. Any such move is an assault on democracy, the people's mandate, and the fundamental principles of the Constitution,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) senior vice-president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said his party would go to the Supreme Court if the BJP-led Centre went ahead to give powers to the LG for nominating the five members to the assembly.



