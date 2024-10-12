Tiktok Cuts Jobs, Turns To AI For Content Moderation

According to Azernews , citing the Reuters agency, sources familiar with the situation revealed that over 700 jobs have been cut in Malaysia. However, TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, later clarified that the strategy would affect fewer than 500 employees in the country.

Affected employees, primarily working as content moderators, were notified of their layoffs via email, as confirmed by sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a statement, TikTok announced plans to reduce several hundred jobs globally as part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing moderator performance. The company also indicated that a new wave of layoffs is anticipated in November, as TikTok seeks to consolidate its regional divisions.