Operation Panama 3.0: 148 Arrested In The First 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A total of 148 people were arrested in the last 24 hours as part of Operation Panama 3.0, a strategy that seeks to strengthen security in the country and combat organized crime, especially gangs.“This plan aims to free Panama from gangs. We will go house to house, to farm, or wherever the gang members are hiding, to take them to where they belong: jail,” said President José Raúl Mulino during an event held this Thursday at the headquarters of the National Police.

Representatives from all security forces and the mayors of Colón, La Chorrera, Arraiján, San Miguelito and Panama City participated in the event.

Regarding the most recent report of the operation, the Police reported that of the 148 people arrested, 98 were on court orders, 26 for administrative offenses, 15 in flagrante delicto and nine for micro-trafficking. In addition, 72 search warrants were carried out, in which nine firearms with 272 rounds of ammunition; $168 in cash, two stolen vehicles, as well as small quantities of drugs were recovered: four bags with suspected cocaine, seven bags of cocaine and five bags with marijuana.



In terms of traffic, 1,546 violations were issued, including 211 for speeding, 64 for inadequate lights, 18 for using a cell phone while driving, 17 for expired licenses and seven for driving under the influence. 74 vehicles were also towed for various reasons.

Operation Panama 3.0 includes actions in conflict zones and involves the participation of 1,032 additional agents to the regular police force.

“Now we will see many more police officers on the streets, with orders to protect and defend honest Panamanians. I am on the side of honest Panamanians who suffer a robbery in the street or an assault in their home,” concluded Mulino.