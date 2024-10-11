CNH Brands Recognized With EIMA Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) Products from world-class equipment, services and company CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland , have been honored with 2024 EIMA International Technical Innovation Awards.

This innovation contest has been a key fixture for exhibitors at the International of Agricultural and Gardening Machinery (EIMA) since 1986.

“It's a great honor for our Case IH and New Holland brands to be recognized with these awards. At CNH we are continuously striving to seamlessly integrate innovative with our great iron. Congratulations to our R&D team for always finding solutions that bring greater efficiency, productivity and profit to our customers,” said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The Winners

The heavy-duty suspension developed for the 2025 Case IH Quadtrac flagship tractors was recognized for enhancing comfort in the field and on the road. It is the first time full-suspended undercarriage technology has been available on a four-tracked tractor. The system is completely mechanical and hydraulically cushioned, with no additional sensors or wiring. It increases the footprint of the tractor which reduces soil compaction and requires less maintenance. These features save time and bring greater productivity and profit to our farmers.

The advanced guidance system developed for the New Holland T4 FNV specialty tractor range is an integrated system using vision-based purely on LIDAR sensor technology, with no GPS element. It recognizes row ends and incorporates a path planner to perform headland turns, and to manage in-row guidance and perception-based implement control. This technology helps address the lack of skilled operators faced by many specialty crop producers, and ease the workload of growers. Benefits include increased safety and comfort through reduced operator fatigue, which means they can focus on machine operation, while also optimizing fertilizer/pesticide use based on real orchard or vineyard field conditions.

Special Mentions were also given to the New Holland FR Forage Cruiser CropSpeed system - which significantly reduces blockages while working – and to the CR Twin Rotor combine Seed Terminator system - which helps reduce weed growth following harvesting. These advancements help our farmers unlock the full potential of their machines.