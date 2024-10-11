Venezuela’S Human Rights Situation Worsens, But Brazil Abstains From UN Vote

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Nations Human Rights Council recently voted on a concerning Venezuela's human rights situation. Brazil abstained from the vote, which saw 23 countries in favor, 6 against, and 18 abstentions.



Brazil justified its decision by pointing out the document's failure to address the negative impacts of sanctions on Venezuela. Brazil's representative argued that without mentioning sanctions, it was impossible to discuss human rights in Caracas fully.



He emphasized the importance of access to food, medicine, and medical equipment, especially for vulnerable populations. The representative reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to promoting dialogue among Venezuelan political forces.



This abstention aligns with the cautious approach of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government towards Nicolás Maduro's regime.



The stance became more pronounced following Venezuela 's controversial presidential elections in July. Maduro claimed victory but refused to publish supporting documents, while the opposition made their evidence public.





Venezuela's Political Crisis

Many countries recognized Maduro's opponent, Edmundo González, as Venezuela's president-elect. However, Brazil chose not to recognize either result, maintaining a neutral position.



There were concerns that the UN mission's mandate might not be renewed due to insufficient votes or amendments aimed at hindering its approval.



The mission, established in 2019, had previously implicated Maduro in regime abuses against civilians. Its potential dismantling came at a time when Venezuela faced increased state violence.



Since the elections, the regime has intensified persecution of opponents, eliminated judicial guarantees, and increased press censorship.



The NGO Foro Penal estimates that at least 1,916 people have been arrested for political reasons since July. Fears of a new mass Venezuelan exodus are growing, particularly in Latin American and Caribbean countries.



These nations already host 6.5 million of the 7.7 million Venezuelans who have left since 2014. A 51% increase in migrants crossing the dangerous Darién Gap from August to September has fueled these concerns.



Of the 25,000 migrants who crossed in September, over 20,000 were Venezuelans. This surge highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and its regional impact.

