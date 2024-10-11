AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation Launch Foot and Ankle Arthritis Development Program to Improve Ankle Arthritis Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The program marks the second partnership between AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation

Rosemont, Ill., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) and the Arthritis Foundation announced a new partnership, called the Foot and Ankle Arthritis Development Program, on September 12, 2024, at the AOFAS Annual Meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The program will provide medical students and residents from underrepresented groups with valuable training and mentoring opportunities across the country.

“This fantastic program aims to improve patient care for individuals with arthritis of the foot and ankle by increasing the diversity of providers to match patient populations,” said Jonathon D. Backus, MD, chair of the AOFAS Committee on Outside Collaborations.“The program also helps spark interest in orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery early for medical students and residents.”

Over a three-year period, the Foundation and AOFAS will select 4-6 medical students and/or residents annually to participate in the program. Selected participants will visit different academic medical centers to tour facilities and labs, learn about advancements in ankle arthritis care, and meet physicians in the field.

This program marks the second partnership between the two organizations. Last year, the Arthritis Foundation and AOFAS announced the recipients of the first-ever AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank Research Grants. These grants provided nearly $600,000 in funding to support innovative clinical research that advances knowledge toward treatments to stop or slow ankle osteoarthritis.

“Ankle osteoarthritis typically is understudied, though it has a significant impact on patient quality of life,” said Arthritis Foundation President and CEO Steven Taylor.“Our grant-making partnership with AOFAS enables us to find and fund the most promising research opportunities that could benefit those with ankle osteoarthritis.”

Applications for the inaugural AF/AOFAS Foot and Ankle Arthritis Development Program will open in November 2024. Participants will be selected in mid-2025 and begin travel in September 2025.

For more information about the program, visit aofas.org/arthritis .

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at .

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care, and join the fight for a cure – uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit .

Attachment

AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation Launch Foot and Ankle Arthritis Development Program to Improve Ankle Arthritis Care

CONTACT: Elizabeth Edwards American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 847-430-5091 ...