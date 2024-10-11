Lauren Von Of Quintessa Marketing Named The Journal Record's Woman Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Von, founder and CEO of Quintessa Marketing, has been named The Journal Record's Woman of the Year for 2024. The prestigious award was presented during a celebration at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Von has been recognized for her exceptional entrepreneurial success and unwavering commitment to philanthropy. In just eight years, she has transformed Quintessa Marketing from a startup into a multimillion-dollar powerhouse in the marketing industry.

Lauren Von, CEO and Founder, Quintessa Marketing

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Von. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team at Quintessa Marketing and Give Fifty, and our commitment to redefining success in business through social responsibility."

What sets Von apart is her dedication to "irrational generosity." Quintessa Marketing donates 50% of its annual profits to charitable causes, a decision Von made after hearing a sermon in 2020. This commitment has earned the company recognition as an Impact Company of the Year by DotCom Magazine.

James Bennett, Editor-in-chief of The Journal Record, praised Von's impact: "Lauren is one of the first folks in the business community to welcome me to town. She told me her story, and I was overwhelmed and impressed by her accomplishments, and I am proud to honor her with this award."

Von's journey to success was unconventional. After leaving college early, she gained invaluable experience in the legal marketing industry before founding Quintessa Marketing in 2016. The company now employs over 130 people, with approximately 120 based in the Oklahoma City office.

Von's philanthropic efforts focus on supporting organizations that help women and children in Oklahoma, including ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Branch15, and the Infant Crisis Center.

"We're not just changing the face of legal marketing," Von stated. "We're proving that it's possible to build a successful business while significantly impacting our community."

