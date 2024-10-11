UDF IV Shareholders Should Not Be Misled By The Company's Latest Attempts To Distract From The Current Board's Failures

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Development Funding IV ("UDF IV" or the "Company") recently issued a letter to shareholders "raising concerns about the integrity of NexPoint leadership." The letter, which rehashes themes used in previous attacks and include several false claims about NexPoint, are the latest attempt by UDF IV to distract shareholders from both the failures of the current Board of Trustees and the severe mismanagement of the Company that has resulted in a massive loss of value and liquidity. (NexPoint's responses to UDF IV's previous attempts to mislead shareholders can be found here .)

The Company has failed to develop, communicate, or execute a plan to turn around operations, enhance shareholder value, and create liquidity. Despite having had at least six years since the Company's 2018 settlement with the SEC, during which this Board of Trustees and the management team have had exclusive control, the Company has yet to articulate any viable proposal to recover value for shareholders, beyond touting a "long history of cash distributions" that are 100% return of capital and thus only further eroding value.

Shareholders should not be fooled by the Company's misleading claims about NexPoint and should equip themselves with the facts about the current Board and NexPoint's intentions:

Facts about UDF IV's current Board of Trustees:



Members of the current Board of Trustees presided over years of fraud committed by former UDF IV executives against shareholders.

Those former executives were convicted on numerous counts of fraud and are serving combined prison sentences of 20+ years, and their convictions were upheld by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. The current Board of Trustees authorized the use of tens of millions of dollars of shareholder funds to pay for the legal defense of the former executives and have made no attempt to recoup those funds on behalf of shareholders-even after the conclusive U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Facts about NexPoint's intentions:



NexPoint has over $14.5 billion in real estate assets under management (as of June 30, 2024) across numerous asset classes in both public1 and private REITs and private funds with a proven track record over the past 15 years of producing positive investment returns.

As one of the largest shareholders, NexPoint is completely aligned with fellow shareholders.

NexPoint is nominating four Trustee candidates to replace the current Board. The candidates would serve as Independent Trustees with fiduciary duties to represent the interests of ALL shareholders-not just NexPoint's.

The nominees are independent and have relevant experience and track records of acting for the benefit of shareholders and creating corporate value. If elected, the nominees would cause UDF IV to aggressively enforce its loan agreements, pursue remedies against defaulting borrowers, manage its expenses, and realize the fullest value possible for its assets.

NexPoint urges shareholders to vote using the GREEN proxy card FOR its nominees:

Paul S. Broaddus,

Edward N. Constantino,

John A. Good, and

Julie Silcock. Voting information and additional shareholder resources can be found at .

