Musk Unveiled Tesla Robotaxi


10/11/2024 3:12:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled a Cybercab robotic taxi created by his company Tesla, Azernews reports.

"As you could see, I came here in a robotaxy," the billionaire began his speech. "I think we have a bright future ahead of us."
The presentation took place at the Warner Bros. studio. in the state of California,

According to the entrepreneur, at the moment there are already at least 50 fully autonomous electric vehicles that are not even equipped with control mechanisms for the driver, since it is assumed that passenger transportation will be carried out completely offline.

The cost of one robotic taxi for entrepreneurs, according to Musk, will be $ 30 thousand, while users of the service will pay about 30-40 cents per mile of travel.

