Musk Unveiled Tesla Robotaxi
Date
10/11/2024 3:12:50 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
American entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled a Cybercab robotic
taxi created by his company Tesla, Azernews
reports.
"As you could see, I came here in a robotaxy," the billionaire
began his speech. "I think we have a bright future ahead of
us."
The presentation took place at the Warner Bros. studio. in the
state of California,
According to the entrepreneur, at the moment there are already
at least 50 fully autonomous electric vehicles that are not even
equipped with control mechanisms for the driver, since it is
assumed that passenger transportation will be carried out
completely offline.
The cost of one robotic taxi for entrepreneurs, according to
Musk, will be $ 30 thousand, while users of the service will pay
about 30-40 cents per mile of travel.
