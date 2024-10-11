EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

hep solar: Commissioning of the Perendale solar park

Güglingen, 11 October 2024 – The Perendale solar park, owned by solar specialist hep solar, recently reached the important milestone of Commercial Operation Date (COD) and is now feeding solar power into the grid. All the electricity generated is purchased by the EnergyUnited electricity cooperative. The Perendale solar park is owned by the HEP-Solar USA 2 fund and is therefore part of the HEP-Solar Portfolio 2. This is managed by HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG. Together with project participants and community representatives, hep solar and EnergyUnited recently celebrated the park's opening, recognizing the positive influence of the project on the local energy landscape. The Perendale solar park is located in Mocksville, North Carolina, on the Piedmont Plateau. Around 18,200 modules covering an area of 50 hectares have a capacity of around 9.8 MWp (DC) and supply around 1,400 homes with renewable energy. hep solar's current pipeline in the USA The solar specialist hep solar, based in Baden-Württemberg, currently has over 30 solar projects in the United States with a total capacity of around 1,760 MWp (DC) in the pipeline. Also in North Carolina, construction of the two parks Dill with a capacity of around 13.3 MWp (DC) and McDowell with a capacity of around 2.5 MWp (DC) began in September. Construction work is expected to take around 15 months for Dill and about eleven months for McDowell.



hep solar

hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks. The owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. For over 15 years, hep solar has been combining know-how in the operational management of solar parks with a high level of expertise in the financial sector. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain: from project development and construction to long-term operation. Through international solar investments, hep solar offers investors the opportunity to participate in the global expansion of solar energy. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with offices in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



