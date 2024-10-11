BJP, Congress Oppose Withdrawal Of Spot Booking For Sabarimala Pilgrims This Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (IANS) Kerala's opposition and the BJP on Friday came out strongly against the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) and the Pinarayi Vijayan government's decision that there will be no spot booking for darshan available for pilgrims when the two-month-long festival season at the Sabarimala temple begins next month.

State BJP President K.Surendran termed the decision not to allow spot booking "a calculated move to put the pilgrims into difficulties and a ploy to destroy the famed temple".

"This is not acceptable at all and the party will be strongly with the devotees and the organisations that have opposed this move. To bank on just a virtual queue system is not practical as pilgrims come from far and wide and for such people... it's not practical for a virtual queue booking system alone," he said.

Leader of Opposition D said the decision that there will be no spot booking for pilgrims has to be withdrawn as it is not a practical decision.

"Last time, 90,000 people used the virtual queue system and 15,000 availed the spot booking and in the bargain, numerous pilgrims who came for darshan had to go back without getting a darshan. This time, things will be out of control, and especially, the many who come from other states will be the biggest victims and things can go out of hand. This decision to withdraw spot booking by the committee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is meant to play spoilsport," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, TDB President P.S. Prasanth said things will be worked out in such a manner that not a single pilgrim who arrives will have to go back disappointed.

"We will discuss with the state government and come out with a foolproof programme which will not put a single pilgrim to any sort of difficulty. One thing that should not be forgotten is that if that spot booking is available, will anyone go for virtual booking? We will ensure things are taken care of for a smooth pilgrimage for all," he said.

The temple, located in Pathanamthitta district, is located on the top of a hill and is accessible only by foot from Pamba. Even though the temple is now open throughout the year, the peak pilgrimage season begins on the first day of the Malayalam month in November and closes on the first day of the Malayalam month in January.

The more serious pilgrims, before setting off to the holy shrine, undertake an intense 41-day penance where they do not wear sandals, don a black dhoti and are strict vegetarians. When they set off for the pilgrimage, they carry a cloth bag with ghee-filled coconuts which are broken and the golden ghee ceremoniously poured upon the icon of Ayappa. The ghee-filled coconut symbolises man's ego shrouding his soul essence. When the ghee is released from the coconut and anoints the icon of Lord Ayappa, the essence of the soul of the devotee is said to unite with the essence of God, thus bringing the pilgrimage to its zenith.